KINGSPORT - Robert M. Meade, 91, of Kingsport, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

The family will receive friends Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video