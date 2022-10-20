Robert M. Meade Oct 20, 2022 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Robert M. Meade, 91, of Kingsport, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.The family will receive friends Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins and Dr. Ed Clevenger officiating.Military Graveside honors conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265 will follow at 3:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Robert M. Meade and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Robert M. Meade Cremation Christianity Worship Kingsport Care Funeral Condolence Hill Recommended for you