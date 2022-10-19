KINGSPORT - Robert M. Meade, 91, of Kingsport, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born January 3, 1931, in Wise County, VA to the late W.A. and Theora Carter Meade.
Robert was a loving and devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who always made family his main priority.
He was a career soldier having served with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Division with the U. S. Army for over twenty years. Robert obtained the rank of Sergeant First Class. Following retirement, he worked for several years at Mini Fibers in Gray, TN.
His hobbies included camping, hunting and fishing.
Robert was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church and the Kingsport Moose Lodge #972.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Pattie L. Meade; brothers, William (who was a barber in Highland for many years), James, John, Fayette, Burdine and Raymond Meade; three infant siblings.
Those left to cherish Robert’s memory are his son, Scott Meade and wife, Karen; grandchildren, Matthew Alan Meade and wife, Katelyn, Michael Alan Meade and wife, Courtney; great-granddaughter, Kendyll Rose Meade; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins and Dr. Ed Clevenger officiating.
Military Graveside honors conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265 will follow at 3:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Robert M. Meade and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
