KINGSPORT - Robert M. Meade, 91, of Kingsport, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

He was born January 3, 1931, in Wise County, VA to the late W.A. and Theora Carter Meade.

