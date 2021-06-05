Robert Lynn McConnell

Robert Lynn (Goose) McConnell, of Shreveport, LA went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Born in Kingsport, TN and a graduate of Lynn View High School, Robert retired from the U. S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Frances McConnell.
Survivors include son, Sean McConnell, daughters Logan McConnell, Amy Krohn (husband Todd), Michelle Mangrum (husband Andy) and brother Roger McConnell (wife Gail).
Grandchildren Abbey, Austin, Courtney and Christopher; Great-grandchildren Ophelia and Lillyana.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Robert will be laid to rest in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Keithville, LA.