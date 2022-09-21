KINGSPORT - Robert Leininger, 88, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 12th at his residence. He was born to the late George and Florence Leininger in Buffalo, NY. Robert will be greatly missed and cherished by those who knew him.

Robert was a hardworking man – he had his own business in Florida selling marine equipment for 15 years! Once Robert “retired”, he began raising his own Angus; after two years he was asked to join the Cattlemen's Association! He loved the outdoors and yachting on oceans or lakes. Robert enjoyed being in the wilderness, so much so he was an avid RV’er and would travel to various forests and trails to take in the beautiful scenery. Robert took pleasure in giving back and would volunteer for the Forest Service in Cleveland, TN. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video