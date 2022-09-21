KINGSPORT - Robert Leininger, 88, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 12th at his residence. He was born to the late George and Florence Leininger in Buffalo, NY. Robert will be greatly missed and cherished by those who knew him.
Robert was a hardworking man – he had his own business in Florida selling marine equipment for 15 years! Once Robert “retired”, he began raising his own Angus; after two years he was asked to join the Cattlemen's Association! He loved the outdoors and yachting on oceans or lakes. Robert enjoyed being in the wilderness, so much so he was an avid RV’er and would travel to various forests and trails to take in the beautiful scenery. Robert took pleasure in giving back and would volunteer for the Forest Service in Cleveland, TN. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Along with his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, and best friend, Ethel Leininger.
Robert is survived by his son, Kurt Leininger (Erika); grandson, Shawn Leininger (Mary); great grandchildren, Jade (Evan), Gavin, Zachary, and Lucas Leininger; and great-great granddaughter, Kiari Oceana Carlson.
The Leininger family will have a service celebrating Robert's life on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 10 am at Cassidy United Methodist Church (5801 Memorial Blvd, Kingsport, TN, 37664).
In lieu of flowers, the Leininger family has requested that donations be made in Robert's memory to: Cassidy United Methodist Church, 5801 Memorial Blvd, Kingsport, TN, 37664 | (423) 323-8142.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Leininger family by visiting: www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park are in charge of arrangements. 4997 Memorial Blvd, Kingsport, TN, 37664. (423) 288-2081