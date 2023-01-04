KINGSPORT - Robert Lee Hilton, 93, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022.
Robert was born on May 4, 1929, in Kingsport, to the late William and Georgia Layne Hilton. He retired from the Air Force with 20 years of service and also from Poteat Oil Company as a driver for over 20 years. Robert was a member of Eagles, Moose Lodge and the V.F.W. and was an avid radio-controlled airplane pilot. He attended Kendrick’s Creek United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, June Elizabeth Taylor Hilton; son, Robbie Hilton, Jr.; and brother, Bill Hilton.
Left to cherish Robert’s memory are his daughter, Debby Arnold; five grandchildren, Magan Klock, Logan Smith, Warren Arnold, Eric Arnold and Katie Hilton; several great-grandchildren; a niece and nephew and host of friends.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Thursday, January 5, 2023, with a Celebration of Robert’s Life to begin at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
Military Entombment Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s honor to the Wounded Warrior Project by visiting woundedwarriorproject.org