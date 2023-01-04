KINGSPORT - Robert Lee Hilton, 93, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

Robert was born on May 4, 1929, in Kingsport, to the late William and Georgia Layne Hilton. He retired from the Air Force with 20 years of service and also from Poteat Oil Company as a driver for over 20 years. Robert was a member of Eagles, Moose Lodge and the V.F.W. and was an avid radio-controlled airplane pilot. He attended Kendrick’s Creek United Methodist Church.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.