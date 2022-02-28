Robert Lee Godsey, 80, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 27th 2022 with his family by his side. Robert was born in Kingsport, TN on December 4th, 1941 to the late Steve and Lokiel Godsey, and resided in the area (Long Island) for most of his life. He was a Vietnam veteran who served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1965. He was a decorated combat medic Spec 4 and was honorably discharged in 1965. He also retired from the United States Postal Service after 33 years of devoted service. Robert will be remembered as a loving and devoted daddy, papaw, brother, uncle and friend who loved to golf and was an avid Tennessee Vols fan.
In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by the love of his life for 57 years, Retha Godsey; son, Robert "Robby" Lee Godsey II; daughter, Tracy Godsey Childress; grandson, Jerry "Little Jerry" Wayne Oaks Jr; grandson, Tyler Winston; and several brothers and sisters.
Left to cherish his memories are his daughters, Cindy Johnson & husband Randy, Syonia "Patches" Oaks & husband Jerry; son, Josh Godsey; daughter-in-law, Kathy Godsey; 14 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. HE IS AND WILL ALWAYS BE OUR HERO!
Family will receive friends Wednesday March 2, 2022 from 1-2 PM at East Lawn Memorial Park and Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow at 2 PM. Interment will follow the service In East Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolence to the Godsey family can be made at www.eastlawnkingsport.com