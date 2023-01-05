Robert L. Waye Jan 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Robert L. Waye, 79, of Kingsport, passed away, Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center.Full arrangements will be announced in the Saturday edition of the Times-News.Visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Edition News Broadcasting Events Robert L. Waye Arrangement Condolence Times Recommended for you