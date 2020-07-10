Robert L. Henry 82, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN. Robert was born in Kingsport and was a resident of Blountville, TN. all his life.
He was a retired employee of Holston Defense. He attended Wheeler United Methodist Church.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; Elbert & Mamie Henry, three brothers and one sister.
He is survived by his wife Judy Sanders Henry, God-child; Nicholas Lawrence, sisters; Betty Joe Norris and Jane Johnson (Charlie), brothers; E.B. Henry and Jerry Henry (Nancy), special adopted grandchild; Kennen Still and several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside service will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Chris Brown officiating at East Tennessee Cemetery in the Garden of Solomon.
