ROGERSVILLE - Robert L. Brooks, age 85, of Rogersville went to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at his home following a period of declining health.
Visitation hours will be 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral Service will be conducted 3:00 P.M. Saturday, June 11, 2022, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Johnny Carr officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
The Brooks family would like to especially thank Amedisys Hospice of Morristown for their care.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhomelcom
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Brooks family.