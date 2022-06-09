ROGERSVILLE - Robert L. Brooks, age 85, of Rogersville went to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at his home following a period of declining health. He was a member of Shepard's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Robert retired from American Enka Corporation after a number of years of service. He was preceded in death by his son Mark Brooks; parents Gabriel and Lida Mae Brooks; sisters Alma Brooks and Kathy Brooks and brother Mack Brooks.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Marlene Brooks and brother George Brooks and wife Jean of Rogersville; a number of nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Visitation hours will be 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral Service will be conducted 3:00 P.M. Saturday, June 11, 2022, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Johnny Carr officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
The Brooks family would like to especially thank Amedisys Hospice of Morristown for their care.
