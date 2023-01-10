Robert L. “Bob” Peters went to be with the Lord on January 9, 2023 at Johnson City Medical Center. Robert was born on June 15, 1945 in Fort Blackmore, VA. Robert resided in the Mount Carmel area most of his life and retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 1996 after 25 years of service. After his retirement from Eastman, he was employed by the Hawkins County School System where he drove a school bus for 7 years. Robert also served as a reservist in the Army National Guard. He attended Walnut Chapel Primitive Baptist Church and was a wonderful father and grandfather who loved to hunt and fish, especially with his grandson Zak.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Peters; parents, Alfred and Opal Peters; and two brothers, Junior Peters and Don Peters. He is survived by his daughter, Robin Miller and husband David; grandchildren, Whitney Randolph and Zachery Miller; great-grandchildren, Cheyenne and Audrey Randolph; sister, Shirley Cox and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, January 12, at 11:00 am at East Tennessee Funeral Home Cemetery, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, TN 37617, with Elder Paul Strong officiating.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Robert L. “Bob” Peters.