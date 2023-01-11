Robert L. “Bob” Peters Jan 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robert L. “Bob” Peters went to be with the Lord on January 9, 2023 at Johnson City Medical CenterA graveside service will be held Thursday, January 12, at 11:00 am at East Tennessee Funeral Home Cemetery, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, TN 37617, with Elder Paul Strong officiating.East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Robert L. “Bob” Peters.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cemetery Peter East Tennessee Bob Graveside Funeral Home Robert L. Recommended for you