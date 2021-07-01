Robert L. Appleton, 93, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at his residence. Mr. Appleton was born on April 2, 1928 in Milford, Massachusetts. Mr. Appleton is a retired Veteran having served in the U. S. Army from 1945 – 1966. He was employed by the U. S. Postal Service in management until his retirement. Mr. Appleton retired to Kingsport and was a member of Cassidy United Methodist Church, Kingsport, Tennessee. He was also a member of the Whiteside Lodge No. 13 F & AM. He was a Past Worthy Patron, Border City, Chapter 162 Order of Eastern Star, and a Kentucky Colonel
Mr. Appleton was predeceased by his parents George Appleton and Ruth Colt; brother, George T. Appleton and grandson Bradley Brock.
Mr. Appleton is survived by his wife of 59 years, Freida G. Appleton; daughters Vicky D. Eaton and husband Richard, Valerie L. Brock and husband David; grandchildren, James Eaton and wife Kami, David Eaton and wife Casey, Brian Eaton and wife Sarah and Kaitlyn Brock; great-grandchildren, Lionel Eaton, EmmyLou Eaton, Guinevere Eaton, Finnian Eaton and Bensen Eaton.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Cassidy United Methodist Church, Kingsport, Tennessee. A service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Robert Burlingham officiating.
A military graveside service will be held Tuesday July 6, 2021 at 11:00 am in the Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens, Ashland, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Cassidy United Methodist Church Backpack Ministry.
