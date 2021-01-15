Church Hill - Robert Kenneth Courtney, 88 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at his residence. He was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and retired from Holston Electric where he worked as a lineman and after retiring, he enjoyed farming.
He was preceded in death by his wife, June Charles Courtney; his parents, Jesse and Beaulah Lea Elkins Courtney; his siblings, John R. Courtney (Lillian), Gale Kyle Courtney, Louise Courtney, an infant son, Ralph W. Courtney and I. D. Courtney; son-in-law, Michael Thouin.
Robert is survived by his daughters, Sharon Thouin and Amy Sanders and husband Mike; grandchildren, Daniel Thouin and wife Lacy, Austin Long, Sydney Amarie and husband Cornel, and MacKenzie Sanders; great-grandchildren, Kadin and Noah Long; sister, Jessie Mae Davenport; sister-in-law, Phyllis Courtney; several nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Choptack Cemetery, 5973 Hwy 66, Rogersville with Larry Helton officiating with MacKenzie Sanders playing the violin. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Courtney family.