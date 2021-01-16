Church Hill - Robert Kenneth Courtney, 88 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at his residence.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Choptack Cemetery, 5973 Hwy 66, Rogersville with Larry Helton officiating with MacKenzie Sanders playing the violin. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
