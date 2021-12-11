KINGSPORT - Robert John Toof, Jr., 79 years and 8 months old, passed away on December 9, 2021 in Kingsport, TN. His family was by his side.
The oldest of 8 siblings, Robert was born in Springfield, VT to parents Robert John Toof, Sr., and Marjorie Eleanor Adams Toof on April 15, 1942. He graduated from Stevens High School, class of 1960, in Claremont, NH. He would relocate to California in 1964 where he worked for several different companies before moving to Kingsport in 2004 to be near his brother Lowell and his family.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather John Sherman Avery, his brothers Darrell Edward Toof, Ross Wayne Toof, and Charles Reginald Avery.
He is survived by his brother, friend, and caregiver Lowell Toof, Kingsport, TN; brothers Bob Toof and Brian Toof of Saint Albans, VT and sister Susie Weyer of Acton, CA. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. The love of his life was his niece Melissa Nicole Toof Dockery, whom he called "Babe".
The family appreciates the dedication of Robert's outstanding in-home caregivers Deb, Lois, and Connie; as well as his neighbors Phil and Judy, Jim the "Frosty Man", and for the care given by Avalon Hospice. Our hearts will forever be grateful to Jessica, Laura, Kathie and all the ICU nurses on Unit C300 who lovingly and compassionately cared for Robert in the last 42 hours of his life.
Robert was quite the talker and loved to make others laugh. And back in the day, nothing would make him laugh harder or longer than to watch Dale Earnhardt, Sr., lay waste to his competitors on the race track! In lieu of flowers, Robert would be pleased to know that a family with small children was adopted for Christmas in his honor, or by a contribution to the Second Harvest Food Bank. It was Robert's wish to be cremated and to have his remains scattered in the hills of Northeast Tennessee.
