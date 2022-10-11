Robert John Sinko, 67, passed from this world on Sunday, 2 October 2022 after a sudden cardiac arrest on Sept 24th. The eldest son of Robert and Rosalie Gryble Sinko, Robert was born on 20 Sept 1955 in Lansing, Michigan. Enlisting in the Marine Corps in 1975, he met and married Linda Lovell Yon on 14 April 1979. They were married 43 years and were blessed with four children. Robert received his BS in Metallurgical Engineering from University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 1985, graduating 1stfrom their College of Engineering, & going immediately to work for Babcock & Wilcox Company in Lynchburg, Va. He completed his MS in Materials Science from University of Virginia, Charlottesville in 1989. In 1992, Robert took a metallurgical engineering position with Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport, Tennessee, where he built a reputation of dedicated, thoughtful service over his 28-year career. Robert was a member of ASM, MTI, and NACE, forging lasting friendships as well as exemplifying professional excellence. He was very proud of being chosen as an MTI Fellow; it was a career high. Upon retiring in 2020, he immediately began part time work for Becht Engineering, which provided him the opportunity to continue to use his extensive knowledge of materials and processes.
He was a committed member of 2nd Harvest Food Bank of NE TN, sang in St Dominic Catholic Church’s contemporary group, served as a poll worker, and had just begun to attend ETSU in geology. Robert’s interests were endless & varied, and he maintained a lively curiosity in all the sciences and especially in history. He enjoyed his old circa 1885 farmhouse, and the challenges it presented for his woodworking & engineering skills. Robert loved the beach, and was happiest at the shoreline or on the water fishing. Among his hobbies were his amazing blueberry orchard, his 1953 8N tractor, sailing, keeping weather records for the last 35 years, & fixing any (and all) things mechanical. He loved visiting his children & grandchildren, attending symphony concerts, and connecting with friends.
Robert was known for his ability to lead & to take charge, to forge connections, & to find practical solutions for difficult problems. His strength of character, immovable sense of compassion & unwavering ethical standards colored all his actions and involvements. He was kind and funny, with an acerbic wit. Robert was fiercely devoted to his family, and his thoughtful consideration and advice for problems will be sorely missed. He was a kind & devoted spouse, who put his family’s needs ahead of his own, while giving an example of fairness and responsibility—& these traits characterized all his endeavors. His faith was constant and steady, & his assurance in Christ sustained him in all he did.
Robert is preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his wife Linda, his children John (Anne) Sinko of St Cloud, MN, Matthew (Lindsay) Sinko of Riverview, FL, Georgia Sinko (Elliot Wolff) of Hampton, TN, & Lydia (Joel) Allen of Bismarck, ND, & his 5 grandchildren, Lily & Elihu Sinko, Sebastian Cox, & Cole and Aiden Wolff. Robert is also survived by his mother, Rosalie Sinko, & siblings Mark (Sherry) Sinko, Randi Sinko, Karen (Kris) Fase, & Kathy Sinko, and sister-in-law Jane Yon, as well as many nieces and nephews & cousins.
A memorial mass is planned at St Dominic Catholic Church in Kingsport, TN on October 15th at 2pm. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, Robert would be honored by a donation to 2nd Harvest Food Bank of East Tn, 1020 Jericho Dr, Kingsport TN 37663; Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401; St Dominic Catholic Church St Vincent de Paul Society, 2517 N John B Dennis Hwy, Kingsport, TN 37660; or any local charity of your choice.