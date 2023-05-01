2 Corinthians 5:8
2 Corinthians 5:8
“We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.”
KINGSPORT - Robert Joe Shelton Sr., age 85 of Kingsport, entered the glories of Heaven on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Joe was born on June 21, 1937, in Sullivan County, TN to Kelly Hamilton Shelton and Ollie Ruth Shelton. Joe married his soulmate, Louise Ketron, and after raising a family together and sharing a beautiful life of almost 68 years together, she survives.
Joe loved his family. He was a devout Christian, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and cooking for his family. He was a UT and Atlanta Braves fan; however, he was the biggest fan of his grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s sports teams.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Louis Shelton; one grandson, Jordan Shelton; and one brother, Hobert Shelton. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of almost 68 years, Louise Shelton; son, Joe Shelton II and wife Jodi; daughter, Sharon Gragg and husband Mark; seven grandchildren, Valerie Miller and husband Mike, Cyndi Johnson, Faith Thomas and husband Matt, Joe Shelton III and his wife Sarah, Jennifer Ainsworth and husband Matt, Jessica Shelton, and Kelli Perdue and husband John; ten great grandchildren, Heath, Aiden, Abby, Jeremiah, Nolan, Ashton, Reagan, Wilder, Noa, and Waylon; and many loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 4, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Joe Shelton II and Reverend Ray Amos officiating. A military graveside service will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor David Powers. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 3/265. Mike Miller, Heath Miller, Aiden Miller, Jeremiah Jones, Matt Thomas, Mickey McBryar, Joe Shelton III, and Matt Ainsworth will be serving as pallbearers.
Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the Shelton family.
