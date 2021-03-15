WISE, VA - Robert Jeffrey Clark, 58, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 of brain cancer with his family by his side at the Bristol Regional Hospital in Bristol, TN.
Jeff Clark was born in Washington, DC and attended Stafford High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Jeff also served in the United States Marine Corps.
Jeff enjoyed fishing and repurposing old furniture.
Jeff Clark was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Ruby Clark; and his maternal grandparents, Henry and Estelle Jenkins.
He is survived by his wife, Glenna Clark; his stepchildren, David Oliver and Tammy Barnett; his parents, Jim and Phyllis Clark of Kingsport; brother, Mark Clark; and sisters, Sherri Beckwith, Jill Vehorn (Steve) and Paige Rice (Todd); nephews, Clark Beckwith, Sutton Beckwith, Banks Beckwith, Samuel Vehorn, Kip Vehorn, Spencer Rice, Nathan Rice, Charleston Rice, Hastings Rice and Van Rice; grandchildren, Lauren Hunt, Taylor Hunt, Wesley Oliver and Addison Barnett; and a host of other relatives and friends.
All services were private. Burial was at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton, Virginia. Pallbearers were Mark Clark, Kip Vehorn, David Oliver, Clark Beckwith, Charleston Rice and Bear Lyons. Honorary pallbearers were Todd Rice, Sutton Beckwith, Banks Beckwith, Hastings Rice and Van Rice. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.