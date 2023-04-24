KINGSPORT - Robert James White, 87, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at his home. He served his country as a Private First Class in the United States Army. Robert was an avid farmer and enjoyed being outdoors. He loved spending time with family and friends and listening to blue grass music. Robert was a loving father, grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen White; brothers, Teddy and Eddie White; sisters, Shirley Davis and Thelma Snapp.
Robert is survived by his daughters, Robbie White Burke and husband, Mike of Kingsport and Karen White Lawson and husband Stephen of Sneedville; three grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12pm to 2pm on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Tommy Haynes and Justin Trent officiating.
A military graveside will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park with honors conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265. His family will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kay Williams from Home Instead, Amedysis Hospice, and the VA Medical Center for their loving care.