KINGSPORT - Robert James White, 87, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at his home. He served his country as a Private First Class in the United States Army. Robert was an avid farmer and enjoyed being outdoors. He loved spending time with family and friends and listening to blue grass music. Robert was a loving father, grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen White; brothers, Teddy and Eddie White; sisters, Shirley Davis and Thelma Snapp.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you