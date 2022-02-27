MARS HILL, N.C.- Robert J. Sizemore age 99 passed away February 26, 2022 at Madison Health and Rehab.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by Johnson- Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
