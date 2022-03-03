MT. CARMEL – Robert J. Sizemore, 99, left this world peacefully and joined Jesus in Heaven on February 26, 2022, in Mars Hill, NC.
Robert was born in Rogersville, TN to Phillip and Ora Sizemore in November of 1922, and lived in Mt. Carmel from 1957 until January 2022. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force in the South Pacific arena during WWII earning an honorable discharge.
He worked as a builder/carpenter in the Kingsport area for many, many years. After his retirement he continued to work in wood by discovering wood carving and wood lathe work, creating hundreds of beautiful wood creations. He was a member of the Evergreen Woodcarvers Club in Rogersville.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Ora Sizemore, loving wife of 48 years Ruby Sizemore, three brothers Phillip Garrett “P.G.” Sizemore, Jr., Charlie “Bill” Sizemore, and Ernest “Sonny” Sizemore.
Robert is survived by his son, Alan Sizemore and wife Mary Ann Sizemore of Weaverville, NC, three step-grand-daughters Sheila Loftus-Lee and husband Ken of Carson, CA, Lisa Llamas and husband Edgar of Porter Ranch, CA, Michelle Reed of Arden, NC, and one step-great-grandson Everett Reed of Arden, NC. Also, three sisters-in-law Elsie Ringley of Knoxville, Wilma Barley and husband Larry of Johnson City, and Pat Shipley of Johnson City. Several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 PM with Reverend Chris Dillion officiating. The burial will follow to Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Mars Hill Retirement Community and Madison Health and Rehabilitation.
