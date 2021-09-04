BLOUNTVILLE - Robert “Isaac” Kidd, 69, of Blountville, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 at his home. He was born to the late James and Mary (Robertson) Kidd.
Isaac was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him. He retired from Sound Communication after several years of dedicated service. In his free time Isaac enjoyed playing volleyball and riding bicycles.
In addition to his parents Isaac was preceded in death by brother, Wayne Kidd; and sister, Martha Kidd.
Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, Vicki Kidd; children, Jimmy Kidd, Richard Kidd, Chrissy Eslinger and husband Mikah; grandchildren, Riley, Bailey, and Owen Eslinger; sisters, Imogene Bishop and husband Keith, and Faye Taylor and husband Kent; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Kidd family will hold a private Memorial Service at a later date.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Kidd family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081.