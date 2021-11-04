APPALACHIA, VA - Robert Hilton, 66, Appalachia, VA passed away, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Friday, November 5, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 8:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home.
Graveside services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Goode Cemetery, on Goode Hollow Road of Scott County, VA. Jessie Hilton, Charlie Hilton, Terry Hilton, Bill Boggs, Benny Beal, Tim Williams, Joe Lovelace, and Tristan Polson will serve as pallbearers. Teddy Starnes, Stan Pruitt, Toby Hilton, Lee Raines, Benny Stanley, Jerry Davis, J.M. Dean, Lester Kilgore, and Denny Hubbard will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the Gate City Funeral Home at 11:15 a.m., to go in procession to the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Hilton family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
