KINGSPORT - Robert Harold Thornton, 73, entered into the loving arms of Jesus during the late evening hours of Monday (October 12, 2020) surrounded by his loving family following an extended illness. Bob was born on August 20, 1947 in Tarrant, AL to the late John Harold & Esther Ruth (Vann) Thornton.
Bob retired from Eastman Chemical Company after 29 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed traveling with friends, especially to Disney with his grandson, Austin Dee. He was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church. Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend; he will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by two brothers, Johnny and Charlie Thornton.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 52 years, “Gigi” Thornton; son, Alan Thornton & wife Serena; daughter, Kellie Hicks & husband Jeff; four grandchildren, Austin & wife Lauren, Jeffery, Tara, and Nikki; three great-grandchildren, Dawson, Brodee, and Kylie; sister, Polly Thornton McKay & husband Harry; three step-brothers, Joe & wife Bari, Johnny & wife Sherry, and Jerry & wife Sandra Henderson; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday (October 17, 2020) from 1 to 3 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will follow in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home at 3 p.m. with Dr. Jim Royston officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (322 Eighth Ave. 7th Floor New York, NY 10001; www.alzfdn.org; 866-232-8484).
