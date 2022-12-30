Robert H. Bailey expired December 26, 2022 at the age of 95.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Dana Bailey and Allene White Bailey; sister: Elizabeth “Betty” Bailey; and brother: Roy Lyle Bailey; niece: Teresa McIntyre.
He is survived by his sister: Jane Bailey Maxson and husband, William M. Maxson of Zephyrhills, FL; nieces: Margaret Carter, Gina Jourden, Melissa Moon; nephews: Craig Bailey, Jimmy Bailey, and Robert Maxson; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was an attorney since his admission to the Tennessee Bar on March 3, 1956.
He grew up in the depression years as a youngster and learned the values of family and love in the hard times, which helped him, formulate lasting values as an adult and gave him a desire to improve himself and those about him.
He was educated in the public schools of Greene County (with one year in Rogersville), graduating from Greeneville High School with honors in 1945. He attended Tusculum College graduating with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1948.
His first employment after graduation was with the Greene County Bank; then office manager for the Farmers Livestock Market; and then to warehouse manager (burley) in Abingdon, VA and warehouse manager (flue cured) in Lake City, SC. In the periods between the tobacco markets, he was a licensed salesperson for Jefferson Standard Insurance Company.
He was in the first call to military duty in 1951 with the Korean Conflict, serving two years, being Post Auditor at Fort Belvoir, VA following training.
After honorable discharge, he entered the College of Law at the University of Tennessee, graduating a Doctor of Jurisprudence Degree in August 1955. While awaiting the bar exams, he continued studies at the University, studying Industrial Management.
Following admission to the Bar, he became legal counsel with U.S.F. & Company at the Bennett-Edwards Insurance Agency in Kingsport, TN, handling workmen’s compensation and casualty claims at Tennessee Eastman Company and other industries in the Kingsport area.
In 1960, he entered private law practice in Kingsport with branch offices in Church Hill, TN, for several years and then in 1987 opened an office in his home community of Baileyton where he handled selective legal matters, also managing real estate properties and devoting considerable time to various organizations and charities.
In 1948, while employed with Greene County Bank, became a charter member of the Greeneville Jaycees, his first experience with a civic club, where he held leadership positions.
About that same time, he became a member of the Free and Accepted Masons, out of which he learned more about character and leadership qualities, holding offices in the local Masonic Order, as well as Potentate of the Knoxville Shriners in 1976. For over 40 years, he served in the Imperial Shrine where budgeting for the 22 Children’s Hospitals was formulated.
In 1954, while a student at the College of law, he was elected to lead the local Chapter of Phi Delta Phi, a legal fraternity.
In 1956, on returning home, he became a member of the Baileyton Ruritan Club, a civic organization devoted to community improvement, later serving as its President. The next year he was elected Lt Governor, then District Governor in 1961; then 3-year term as National Director, then National Vice President in 1966 and Ruritan National President in 1967. Through the years since, he continued support for the organization in assistance to Clubs and Districts as well as National Convention Chairman three (3) times, and other special assignments.
In 1962, he was elected President of the Tusculum College Alumni Association and served as Alumni representative on the College Board of Trustees. Subsequently in 1968 he was elected to the College Board, serving nine (9) consecutive years, two as the Treasurer and his final two years as Board Chairman.
He was honored by the College in 1984 with an Honorary Doctor of Laws; in 2005 with the Distinguished Service Award, and in 2011 made a Life Trustee of the College.
Out of his experience at the College, he was requested to become a Board Mentor for the Association of Small Colleges and Universities and for several years mentored a number of small colleges in the Nation.
In 1974, he was appointed by Gov. Winfield Dunn to a term on the Tennessee Judicial Council and then in 1977, he was elected a Delegate to the Tennessee Constitutional Convention in Nashville.
From 1968 to 1987, he also served as Judge for several preliminary Miss America Pageants in the Southeastern states and from 1972 to 1987, was a member of the Country Music Association and attended their CMA National Awards Ceremonies.
In addition, Mr. Bailey served and provided leadership to the following organizations and foundations: Channel 2 – Public Television for 20 years, Takoma Hospital Foundation for 5 years, Netherland Inn Association, Greene County Heritage Trust, Baileyton Area Historical Society, Nathanael Greene Museum, Dickson-Williams Mansion Association, East Tennessee Historical Association, Harmon Cemetery Park, Inc., Oak Grove Cemetery Association, Gideon’s International, Greeneville Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, and the Rotary Club of Kingsport.
His most challenging contribution has been his involvement in formation and creation of the Locust Springs Christian Retreat Center in Northern Greene County, located on 165 acres with facilities for all ages available to all Christian groups, serving as its first Board Chairman during six years of construction and development. He was a member of First Church of God, served as Church Steward, Sunday School teacher, Choir Member, Mission Board chairman, and ten mission trips to Central and South America and Haiti.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at First Church of God in Greeneville. The Rev. Nathan Leasure will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service.
Private burial will be in Sulphur Springs Memorial Cemetery beside his parents.
The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Locust Springs Christian Retreat, 200 Bailey Lane, Greeneville, TN 37745, or charity of one’s choice.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.