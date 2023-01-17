JONESBOROUGH - Robert Graham, 74, of Jonesborough, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Scott County, Virginia, he had resided most of his life in Jonesborough. Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in Vietnam. He was employed for 25 years by Penske Truck Leasing, retiring in 2011. Robert was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, Pappy to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and brother.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Virginia Graham; sister, Audrey Graham; and brother, Walter Graham.

