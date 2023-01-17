JONESBOROUGH - Robert Graham, 74, of Jonesborough, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Scott County, Virginia, he had resided most of his life in Jonesborough. Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in Vietnam. He was employed for 25 years by Penske Truck Leasing, retiring in 2011. Robert was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, Pappy to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and brother.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Virginia Graham; sister, Audrey Graham; and brother, Walter Graham.
Robert is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mildred “Bae” Graham; daughter, Meldie Compton and husband Barry; son, Shad Graham and wife Lakesha; nine grandchildren, Brooke and husband Tyler, Bailey and husband Grant, Abbie, Isaac, Gavin, Garrett, Grant, Anna and Mattie; two great-grandchildren, Greigh and Graham; four sisters, Mary Bright, Louise Bishop and husband Sonny, Teresa Christian and husband Jeff, and Janet McGuire and husband Myron; four brothers, James Graham, Gary Graham and wife Teresa, Michael Graham and wife Ruthie, and Houston Graham; two special friends, Tim Bennett and Daniel Lane; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
The funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Pastor Mike Robinson, Rev. Rex McMurray, and Larry Robinson officiating.
Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Houston Graham, Mike Graham, Gary Graham, Daniel Lane, Brian Watts, Tim Bennett, Isaac Graham, and Robert Bright. Honorary pallbearers will be Harry Watts, Larry Watts, Gary Watts, Richard Watts, and James Graham.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 431 Hilton Hill Rd.