KINGSPORT - Robert George Heckmann, 94, of Kingsport, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 29, 2021, with his family by his side.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at Concordia Lutheran Church 725 Truxton Drive, Kingsport, Tennessee, on Saturday, December 11, from noon to 1:30 pm. The funeral service will be at 1:30 pm, with Pastor Paul Becker officiating. Graveside service at Oak Hill Cemetery will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Concordia Lutheran Church or the Lutheran Hour Ministries (lhm.org).
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.