KINGSPORT - Robert George Heckmann, 94, of Kingsport, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 29, 2021, with his family by his side.
Bob, as he preferred to be called, was born in Riesel, Texas, on April 13, 1927, to the late Edwin and Concordia (née Mueller) Heckmann.
Bob followed the traditional path to Lutheran Ministry, graduating from Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1951. Over the next 50 years, he pastored churches in Martinez, California; New Melle, Missouri; Newark, Delaware; and Richmond, Virginia. He did graduate work at Concordia Seminary and Washington University in St. Louis and Fuller Seminary in Pasadena, California, where he earned his Doctorate of Ministry degree. Throughout Bob's ministry, people were always touched by his extemporaneous preaching style and by his genuine love and care for them.
Bob met the love of his life, Marie (née Fickenscher), at her home church, Trinity Lutheran, in Sacramento, California, where he interned for the pastoral ministry. On January 27, 1952, they were married at Trinity by Marie's father, Reverend Carl. C. Fickenscher. They were blessed with two sets of twins, twenty-two months apart. Bob always found time to support and love his wife and children. In mid-ministry, he experienced deep spiritual renewal in his Christian faith, which was a great blessing to all around him, particularly his children.
Later in life, Bob was always passionate about family life and family values. A high point for him each year was the family reunion. At that time, he most enjoyed sharing his love for Jesus and unshakeable faith that our Heavenly Father would see us through every circumstance of life, working His goodwill as it says in Romans 8:28, a verse that was very meaningful to Bob. He showed great interest in his children and grandchildren and was a prayer warrior for them. He leaves a great legacy of faith and faithfulness to God.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Marie Carol Heckmann; parents, Edwin and Concordia Heckmann; grandchild, Tarah Heckmann; brothers, Carl, Paul, Harold, and Eugene; sisters, Hilda and Doris.
Robert is survived by sons, Robert Heckmann and wife Kim, Richard Heckmann and wife Ruth; daughters, Lois Windes and husband Larry, Mary Becker and husband Paul; twenty-four grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Della Heckmann and Joyce Heckmann; brother-in-law, Robert Fickenscher and wife Millie; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at Concordia Lutheran Church 725 Truxton Drive, Kingsport, Tennessee, on Saturday, December 11, from noon to 1:30 pm. The funeral service will be at 1:30 pm, with Pastor Paul Becker officiating. Graveside service at Oak Hill Cemetery will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Concordia Lutheran Church or the Lutheran Hour Ministries (lhm.org).
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.