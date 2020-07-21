KINGSPORT - Robert Gene Light, 76, passed away at the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee on Monday afternoon, July 20, 2020. Mr. Light was born on September 25, 1943, in Westfield, Indiana.
Mr. Light was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry Robbie Light and Della Reese Light; brother, William Jerry (Billy) Light; grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Elbert Reece and Mr. & Mrs. Clarence Light; infant daughter, Sherry Lee Necessary; and infant grandchildren, Carter, Cooper, and Zachariah Necessary.
Those left to cherish Mr. Light’s memory are his wife, Annie V. Light; daughters, Peggy Necessary, and Brenda Huff & husband David; sons, Henry Necessary & wife Lora, Bobby Light & wife Donna; Richard Necessary & wife Holly; 9 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and several cousins.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 11:00 am, at Sulphur Springs Cemetery, with the Rev. Cecil Necessary officiating.
Condolences can be sent to Mr. Light’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
Snyder’s Memorial Gardens is honored to serve the family of Mr. Robert Gene Light.