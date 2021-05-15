Robert G. Snyder went to be with his beloved wife Jane on May 7, 2021,
passing away peacefully at the home of his son and daughter in law in Elizabethton.
He was born on May 2, 1930 in Robesonia PA to the late Blanche M. and George W. Snyder.
He grew up in Lewistown PA. During the Korean conflict he served in the United States Air Force from 1950-1954. After graduating from the University of Georgia in 1958 he worked for Eastman Kodak Co. in Rochester NY and then transferred to Tennessee Eastman in 1961. He retired after 28 years of service. Next he worked as the Crime Analyst for the Kingsport Police Department, retiring in March 1996.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. He was an elder, deacon and taught Sunday School at various times.
He was a 50 plus year Mason, a 50 plus year 32° Scottish Rite Mason and a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Preceding him in death was his loving wife of over 58 years, Jane M. Snyder.
He is survived by his sons: Robert G Snyder Jr and wife Lisa of Elizabethton TN and David W. Snyder and wife Susan of Haw River NC.
Memorial gifts can be sent to: Grandfather Home for Children, P.O.Box 98 Banner Elk NC 28604 828-898-5465