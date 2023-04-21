NORTON, VA – Robert Lee Fultz, Sr., 89, went to be with Lord on Friday, April 21, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at Norton Community Hospital. He was born in Dorchester, VA to the late James Edward Fultz and Lou Emma Lane Fultz. He was a U.S. Army Veteran having served during peacetime in Germany after the Vietnam War. Upon returning home, he married his wife of 61 years, Faye Sturgill Fultz. They moved to Lorain Ohio and Robert worked for Ford Motor Company for seven years. They moved to Sullivan County, Tennessee where Robert worked for Eastman Kodak for nine years. Returning home, he worked for Westmoreland Coal Company for 20 years before retiring. He was a member of the U.M.W.A. Wherever he and Faye resided they were faithful to the church near them where they sang and worked. He was a member of the Freedom of Worship Church in Norton where he served as a board member, deacon, Sunday school teacher, and carpenter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Faye; four sisters and five brothers.
He is survived by a daughter, Michelle Mullins and her husband Bryan of Wise, VA; three sons, Eddie G. Fultz and his wife Andi of Blountville, TN, Robert Fultz, Jr. and his wife Kelly of Norton, VA, Andy Fultz and his wife Becky of Pound, VA; eleven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Freedom of Worship Church, 5456 Thackers Branch Rd, Norton, VA. Services will be conducted at 7 pm in the church sanctuary. Graveside Military Rites will be conducted at 12 noon Tuesday, April 25. 2023, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will meet at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton by 11:30 am Tuesday to travel in procession to the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Freedom of Worship Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 386, Norton, VA 24273.
