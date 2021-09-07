KINGSPORT - Robert Eugene Webb 89 longtime resident of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 6, 2021. Bob served his country in the U.S Coast Guard as an electronics specialist aboard the USCCG Matagorda during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 1991 after 34 years. After his retirement he worked the spring training for the Montreal Expos where he was friends with many old-timers including Lou Brock. Bob was the commander of his local Power Squadron and president of the Kingsport Optimist Club. He was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lucille Webb; son, Ronald Alan Webb; brother, Jerry Webb.
Survivors include his daughter, Catherine McRitchie; sons; Lawrence R. Webb and wife Lisa, and Eric R Webb; grandsons, Nathaniel R. Webb and Benjamin E. Webb; sister, Sharon Thompson and husband Terry; along with a host of friends and extended family.
A military graveside service will be conducted at 2pm on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Honors conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 and Dr. Ed Clevinger officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Webb family.