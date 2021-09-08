KINGSPORT - Robert Eugene Webb 89 longtime resident of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 6, 2021.
A military graveside service will be conducted at 2pm on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Honors conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 and Dr. Ed Clevinger officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Webb family.