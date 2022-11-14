Robert Eugene Darter Nov 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Robert Eugene Darter, 85, of Kingsport, TN went home to be with the Lord Sunday, November 13, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer.Robert Eugene Darter’s full obituary may be viewed, and condolences shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Robert Eugene Darter Kingsport Condolence Christianity Tn Obituary Battle Lord Recommended for you