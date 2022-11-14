KINGSPORT - Robert Eugene Darter, 85, of Kingsport, TN went home to be with the Lord Sunday, November 13, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer.

Robert Eugene Darter’s full obituary may be viewed, and condolences shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.

