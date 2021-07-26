HILTONS, VA - Robert Emmett Fortner, age 91, of Hiltons, VA passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021. He was born June 17, 1930 in the Moccasin Valley near the community of Tumbez in Russell County, Virginia. He was a veteran of the Korean war. He was a truck driver for Rutherford Freight Lines, Associated Transport and Overnite Transportation and a retired farmer.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles N. Fortner (July 4, 1933); his mother, Lucy Wise Fortner Mitchell (January 3, 1966); his wife, Betty Jo Frazier Fortner; three sisters, Mae Harrison, Jane Glover and Roxie Stitt; five brothers, Henry L. Fortner, James S. Fortner, Willard Fortner, William C. Fortner and Frank “June” Fortner.
He is survived by two sons, Robert Todd Fortner and wife Christy of Weber City, VA and Tony Alan Fortner of Bristol, TN; several nieces, nephews, and great nephews; special friend and neighbor, Bill Kaylor.
There will be no visitation. The burial will be private in Glenwood Cemetery.
