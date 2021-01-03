KINGSPORT - Robert Edward “Bob” Tentler, Sr., 85, of Kingsport, passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021. Born in Chicago, Illinois, he had resided in Kingsport since 1974. He graduated from De LaSalle High School in Chicago and was a 1957 graduate of Lewis University where he played basketball on scholarship. Bob served in both the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army where he taught fire direction. Bob moved to Kingsport during his career with Mason Dixon and retired as a vice president. He was a long-time member of St. Dominic’s Catholic Church and was active in the Kingsport Youth Soccer Association where he enjoyed coaching.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Lauretta; two brothers, Harold “Bud” Tentler and James Tentler; father and mother in-law Ellis and Genevieve Fox; brother-in-law Ralph Fox, and a son-in-law, Richard Ridings.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of sixty-two years, Leslie Fox Tentler; his sons, Robert E. Tentler, Jr. (Leslie) and Ralph Tentler (Sara); one daughter, Leslie Ridings; sisters, Dorothy Zippel (Ron) and Linda St. Juliana (Ron); grandchildren, Cooper and Callahan Tentler, and Cole and Sydney Ridings, and many special cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family will have a private service and hope to have a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, 2517 North John B. Dennis Highway, Kingsport, TN, 37660.
Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes in Kingsport is serving the family of Robert Tentler.