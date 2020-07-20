KINGSPORT - Robert Edsel Calhoun, 83, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife Helen, and their son Billy; parents Neil and Margie Calhoun; 5 brothers; and 2 sisters.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters Anita Brummett (Clarence) and Arlene White (Todd); grandchildren Victoria Brummett, Melissa Simpson (Kenney), and Daniel Bishop (Cassidy); great grandchildren Brittany Spellar (Kevin), Austin Simpson (Amanda), Kimberly Smith (Cody), Landon and Ashley Tankersley, Nadesta Simpson (Dumplin); great great grandchildren Eric Smith (Hotrod), Violette Simpson (Angel Baby) and Serenity Smith (Sugar Boogar); his sisters Irene Laney and Delores Mauke (Bill); and his brother Franklin Calhoun.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Amedysis Home Health, the cardiac team from Ballad Health, and the Kingsport Senior Center.
Visitation will begin at 6 pm at Trinity Memorial Centers on July 22nd, 2020 with a service beginning at 8pm with Rev. Wayne Begley officiating.
The family will be receiving friends at 149 Kingsley Avenue in Kingsport, Tennessee.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.