CHURCH HILL - Robert E. Cox, age 67, of Church Hill, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his three girls. Robert was born to Ida Kate Cox and Enoch Cox on May 13, 1955. He worked at SlipKnot Belting for 30+ years. He was of the Baptist Faith. He was an avid NASCAR fan, specifically Dale Earnhardt, Sr. He enjoyed watching westerns, especially his hero Matt Dillon. He loved his family deeply.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father and brother, Leonard Wright.
He is survived by three daughters; Kristie Carpenter and husband, Tom, Kimberly Hunley and husband, Danny, Natosha Barnett and husband Jamie; three brothers, Paul Cox, Fred (Pam) Cox, and special brother, George Cox; three sisters, Rita (MIke) Ford, Ruby (Mike) Marshall, Mary (Randy) Marshall; eight grandchildren, Robert Carpenter, Kendra Day, Hunter Carpenter, Paige Rust, Kyli Brown, Kenzie Arnold, Jaime Barnett and Zoey Barnett; three great grandsons, Skyler, Aiden and Walker Day; several nieces and nephews and friends.
The family of Robert wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Ballad Health Hospice and special friends Linda McClain, Juanita Hall and Glenn Dykes.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00pm Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 7:00pm with Cody Day officiating. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.