CHURCH HILL - Robert E. Cox, age 67, of Church Hill, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his three girls. Robert was born to Ida Kate Cox and Enoch Cox on May 13, 1955. He worked at SlipKnot Belting for 30+ years. He was of the Baptist Faith. He was an avid NASCAR fan, specifically Dale Earnhardt, Sr. He enjoyed watching westerns, especially his hero Matt Dillon. He loved his family deeply.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father and brother, Leonard Wright.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video