NORTON, VA - Robert E. “Bobby” Kilgore, 91, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023 with his devoted wife of 66 years and his children by his side.

Bobby was a kind, gentle man who was loved and respected by all. He was born in the Dunbar section of Appalachia, VA. He graduated from Wise High School in 1951. He served honorably in the military in the US Air Force from 1951-1955 and was extremely proud of his military service. He worked as a supply clerk at various mines and kept books for several trucking companies from his home. He worked hard his entire life to provide for his family. Bobby was a 50-year member of the HOGE Masonic Lodge # 8 AF&AM in Wise, VA. He was a devoted Christian who loved and served the Lord with his whole heart. He was a deacon at Esserville Free Will Baptist Church for many years and at the time of his death was a member of Central Free Will Baptist Church.

