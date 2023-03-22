NORTON, VA - Robert E. “Bobby” Kilgore, 91, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023 with his devoted wife of 66 years and his children by his side.
Bobby was a kind, gentle man who was loved and respected by all. He was born in the Dunbar section of Appalachia, VA. He graduated from Wise High School in 1951. He served honorably in the military in the US Air Force from 1951-1955 and was extremely proud of his military service. He worked as a supply clerk at various mines and kept books for several trucking companies from his home. He worked hard his entire life to provide for his family. Bobby was a 50-year member of the HOGE Masonic Lodge # 8 AF&AM in Wise, VA. He was a devoted Christian who loved and served the Lord with his whole heart. He was a deacon at Esserville Free Will Baptist Church for many years and at the time of his death was a member of Central Free Will Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Owen and Ava Kilgore and a sister, Ramona Kilgore.
Surviving are his loving wife, Betty Jo Anderson Kilgore of Norton, Virginia; children, Todd Kilgore of Norton, VA and Dianne Kilgore Stewart (Bud) of Wise, VA; an adopted sister, Stacy Kilgore Laney (Buddy); grandchildren, Robert Todd Baker (Jessica) of Bristol, TN and Samantha Jo Baker of Wise, VA; step-granddaughters, Roberta Baker (Andy) and Bridget Phillips (Michael) both of Pound, VA; great-grandchildren, Zachary Baker, Kayla Jessee and Andrew Jessee; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Robert Kilgore will be conducted at 7:00 PM Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Pastor Gary Hill and Pastor Michael Weller officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until time of services at 7:00 PM Thursday at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise. Graveside services with full military honors will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, March 24, 2023 at the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA. Family and friends will meet at 10:15 AM Friday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Central Free Will Baptist Church P.O. Box 621 Norton, VA 24273
Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family. Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.