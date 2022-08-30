KINGSPORT - Robert Deloften Wilder, Jr., 82, Kingsport, TN passed away, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, TN.
Robert was born in Lee County, VA on January 28, 1940, and was the son of the late Robert D. Wilder, Sr., and Dora May Boatwright Wilder.
In addition to his parents, his 1st wife, Margie Ruth Lambert Wilder; 2nd wife, Hattie June Wilder; 3rd wife, Rosa May Wilder; along with 3 sisters and 11 brothers preceded him in death.
Robert never met a stranger and leaves a legacy of love for family and music. He performed at festivals and music venues throughout the region. He inspired many others to pick up a guitar and learn to play.
A self-taught musician, he helped other aspiring musicians throughout his life.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Tammy (Frank) Cannon, Kingsport, TN; son, Tony Wilder, Kingsport, TN, stepsons, Tony Crossnoe, Gate City, VA, Jake Crossnoe (Lori), Fall Branch, TN; sisters, Louise Price, and Helen Cox; grandchildren, Amelia (Tanner) Meade, Abby (Brandon) Riddle, Haven Crossnoe; great grandchildren, Tarron Scott Meade and one on the way, Alena Renea Meade; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7pm, Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Gate City Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 7:00p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with Pastor David Smith officiating.
Graveside Services will be conducted at 11:00a.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Cox Cemetery, Dungannon, VA. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:00a.m., Thursday to go in procession to the graveside service.
For those wishing to make a memorial contribution, visit the Alzheimer’s Association website at www.alz.org.