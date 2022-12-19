KINGSPORT - Robert Dalton Faust, 92, of Kingsport, TN went home to be with the Lord on December 16, 2022. He was born to the late Flem Dalton Faust and Mary Ratliff Faust. Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him; he will be greatly missed, and we rejoice knowing we will be reunited one day!

Robert (Bob) was employed for many years by Mason Dixon Lines Trucking Company. He also owned his own lawn care company and truck driver training school. Robert was an Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. He was a proud “Grandaddy” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed country music, antique cars and trucks, camping, University of Tennessee sports teams, and the Atlanta Braves.

