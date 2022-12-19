KINGSPORT - Robert Dalton Faust, 92, of Kingsport, TN went home to be with the Lord on December 16, 2022. He was born to the late Flem Dalton Faust and Mary Ratliff Faust. Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him; he will be greatly missed, and we rejoice knowing we will be reunited one day!
Robert (Bob) was employed for many years by Mason Dixon Lines Trucking Company. He also owned his own lawn care company and truck driver training school. Robert was an Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. He was a proud “Grandaddy” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed country music, antique cars and trucks, camping, University of Tennessee sports teams, and the Atlanta Braves.
Along with his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his son, Robert Steven Faust, and sister, Annette Price. His survivors include his loving wife of 71 years, Nell Faust, daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon (Terry) Eldridge, and Robin (John) Harris. Grandchildren Alex Haun, Evan Haun, Tessa Lott, Stephanie Collins, Sarah Erwin, John Carter Harris, Lauren Harding, and Meredith Harris.
The Faust Family would like to extend sincere appreciation and gratitude to the wonderful staff of Preston Place Suites, Kingsport for the outstanding care they provided for Robert.
The Faust Family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 12-2pm at Cassidy United Methodist Church. A Funeral Service will follow at Cassidy United Methodist Church with Pastor Tom Hancock officiating. A Graveside Service will be held at 3pm on December 21, 2022 in the Garden of the Apostles in East Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cassidy United Methodist Church.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Faust Family by visiting: www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park are in charge of arrangements, 4997 Memorial Park Blvd., Kingsport, TN 37664|(423)-288-2081