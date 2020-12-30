GRAY - Robert Dale Barnes, age 76 of Gray, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born on March 17, 1944 in Washington County, Tennessee to the late William and Ella Mae Jones Barnes. Robert was a member of the Gray United Methodist Church and was known for his love of animals, especially his special cat, Fuzz.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, George Barnes and a sister, Linda Mae Barnes.
Robert is survived by a sister, Brenda Brinkley; Nieces and Nephews: Johnny Brinkley (Cindy), James Brinkley (Christine), Linda Hurley (Rodney), Darren Barnes and Jonavan Barnes (Katie); Great-Nieces and Nephews: Jessica Brinkley, Justin Brinkley, Dakota Hurley, Kelsey Hurley, Dallas Brinkley, Kristy Hall and Rachel France; his great-great nieces and nephews: Madison, Makayla, McKinley, Macey, Ella, Erin, Thaileigh, and Isaac and special friends, Mike and Mary. Robert is also survived by a host of many other relatives and friends left behind to cherish his memory.
A graveside service for Robert Dale Barnes will be conducted at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 3, 2021 in the Washington County Memory Gardens with Rev. Aaron Atchley officiating. Pallbearers will be Justin Brinkley, Dallas Brinkley, Jessica Brinkley, Rachel France, Eric Barnes and Ronnie Ford. Honorary pallbearers will be Clay Hammons, Mike Compton, Jerry Barron, Rick Jones, Bill Bellamy and Ivan Barns. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 2:50 P.M.
Friends may call at Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City on Sunday, after 1:00 P.M. until 2:30 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gray United Methodist Church.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Barnes Family.