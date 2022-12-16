Robert D. Faust Dec 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Robert D. Faust, age 92, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangement are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by East Lawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Robert D. Faust Tennessee Pass Away Arrangement East Lawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home Holston Valley Medical Center Recommended for you