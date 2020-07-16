KINGSPORT - Robert D. “Don” Mann, 87, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Asbury Place Steadman Hill.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery with Rev. Carl Strickler and Rev. Rick Meade officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Lynn Garden Baptist Church in Dons’ memory.
To express condolences to the family visit www.cartertrent.com
Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport is serving the Mann Family.