KINGSPORT - Robert D. “Don” Mann, 87, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Asbury Place Steadman Hill.
Don was born on March 27, 1933 in Scott County, Virginia to the late O.E. & Edna Mann. He was a graduate of Shoemaker High School. He was a member of Lynn Garden Baptist Church. Don was a member of Catdett Masonic Lodge #35 for 50 years where he attained his 32nd degree Mason. He was also a member of the Jericho Shrine Temple. He retired from the Holston Defense Company after 29 years.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by brothers, Edgar and Jimmy Mann.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 54 years, Dorothy M. Mann; son, Anthony (Suzanne) Mann; daughters, Donna Byington and Beverly (Wayne) Cox; grandsons, Marty and Jamie Byington, Scotty Mann, and Joseph Cox; granddaughters, Misty Haney and Erica Cox; several great grandchildren; brother, M.J. (Betty) Mann; sister, Freda (Paul) Isley; along with several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery with Rev. Carl Strickler and Rev. Rick Meade officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Lynn Garden Baptist Church in Dons’ memory.
