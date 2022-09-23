Robert Creech Sep 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Robert Creech, 91, of Kingsport, went to be with his heavenly Father Friday, September 23, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cremation Kingsport Funeral Hill Robert Creech Oak Recommended for you