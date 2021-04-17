Robert Conley Riddle, 55, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Greenville, TN.
Due to Covid restrictions, the family requests those attending the visitation to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Per his request, Mr. Riddle will be cremated.
The care of Robert Conley Riddle and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.