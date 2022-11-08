“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.” - 2 Timothy 4:7-8

Robert Clifton “Bob” Edwards, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed from death unto life at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at age 85. Bob was born on November 17, 1936, in Banner Elk, North Carolina, the middle of three sons born to Clifton and Laura Belle Edwards. He was raised in the Pinecrest Community of Johnson City and was a 1955 graduate of Elizabethton High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was a member of the distinguished 101st Airborne Division. Following military service, Bob moved to the Kingsport area in 1958 where he started his family and resided most of his life, retiring in 1999 from Eastman Chemical Company’s Plastics Technical Service Labs.

