BLOUNTVILLE - Robert Carol “Bob” Bledsoe, 87, of Blountville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday evening, April 20, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Arthur and Gertrude (Cunningham) Bledsoe.
Bob proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a member of Gunnings Baptist Church. Bob was a retired Real Estate Broker. He enjoyed antiquing and his crank up record players. Bob was a loving husband, father and friend to all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife of forty-four years, Linda Caroline (Carter) Bledsoe; sisters, Alice Childress, Maxine Kendig and Cathy Wolfe; brother, Harold “buddy” Bledsoe.
Survived by his son, John Sterlin Bledsoe.
The Bledsoe family will receive friends on Monday, April 24, 2023 from at Gunnings Baptist Church from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Bob Ferguson officiating. Committal Service and Entombment will be on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in The Mausoleum II Chapel in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 1 p.m. American Legion Post #265 of Kingsport will render Military Honors.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Bledsoe family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081