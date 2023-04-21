BLOUNTVILLE - Robert Carol “Bob” Bledsoe, 87, of Blountville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday evening, April 20, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Arthur and Gertrude (Cunningham) Bledsoe.

Bob proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a member of Gunnings Baptist Church. Bob was a retired Real Estate Broker. He enjoyed antiquing and his crank up record players. Bob was a loving husband, father and friend to all who knew him.

